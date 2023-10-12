Han Ji Min, Lee Yoo Bi top K-drama actors brand value rankings for October, Jo Bo Ah follows

Actresses Han Ji Min and Lee Yoo Bi have claimed the top spots in the October brand value rankings for drama actors, with Jo Bo Ah securing the third position. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's brand reputation rankings, covering the period from September 12 to October 12, 2023. The rankings were determined by analyzing big data related to 50 TV drama actors and actresses currently featured in broadcasting stations and/or streaming platform series.

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute employed big data analysis, considering factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, community engagement, and more. The statistics derived from this analysis encompass brand image, media exposure, consumer engagement, and viral distribution.

Top 5 of October’s brand value rankings

According to the Institute's analysis results, the top-ranking drama actor/actress in terms of brand value for the month of October is Han Ji Min, who starred in the recently aired JTBC drama Behind Your Touch. The actress accumulated a total of 2,259,904 brand points, slightly down from her brand reputation index of 2,484,684 in September. Her co-star, Lee Min Ki, also secured a strong position, moving up to the fourth spot with 1,580,244 brand points compared to last month's 10th spot.

Claiming the second spot is actress Lee Yoo Bi, known for her role in SBS' The Escape of the Seven, a series created by the same team behind The Penthouse trilogy. Lee Yoo Bi achieved a brand reputation index of 2,126,121 points in total. In The Escape of the Seven, she portrays the role of Han Mo Ne, an antagonist characterized as a high school student and an aspiring K-pop idol.

Notably, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi's co-star in The Escape of the Seven, secured a position in the top 5 as well. Playing the role of Han Mo Ne's manager, Hwang Jung Eum attained a brand reputation index of 1,522,265 points, securing her spot in the 5th position.

Jo Bo Ah, known for her role in the JTBC fantasy romance series Destined With You, claimed the third place in the brand value rankings with a total of 1,728,737 points. Notably, her co-star from the same series, Rowoon, secured the 8th spot in the rankings.

The top 30 K-drama actors for the month of October

Han Ji Min Lee Yoo Bi Jo Bo Ah Lee Min Ki Hwang Jung Eum Lee Yoo Mi Yoon Kye Sang Rowoon Kim So Hyun Lee Sang Yup Ryeo Woon Hwang Min Hyun Lee Jun Ki Uhm Ki Joon YEE Ha Joon Yuna Park Sung Hoon Lee Joon Shin Se Kyung Yura Suho Kim Jung Eun Choi Hyun Wook Jang Dong Geon Seol In Ah Shin Eun Kyung Shin Eun Soo Ong Seong Wu Kim So Hye

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?