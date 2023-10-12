Han Ji Min, Lee Yoo Bi top K-drama actors brand value rankings for October, Jo Bo Ah follows

Actresses Han Ji Min and Lee Yoo Bi have topped October brand value rankings. Jo Bo Ah lands on third spot.

Written by Pratyusha Dash Published on Oct 12, 2023   |  04:47 PM IST  |  4.5K
Han Ji Min (Image Credits- JTBC), Lee Yoo Bi (Image Credits- SBS TV), Jo Bo Ah (Image Credits- JTBC)
Han Ji Min (Image Credits- JTBC), Lee Yoo Bi (Image Credits- SBS TV), Jo Bo Ah (Image Credits- JTBC)

Key Highlight

  • Han Ji Min and Lee Yoo Bi have topped October brand value rankings
  • Actress Jo Bo Ah has landed on third spot

Actresses Han Ji Min and Lee Yoo Bi have claimed the top spots in the October brand value rankings for drama actors, with Jo Bo Ah securing the third position. The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled this month's brand reputation rankings, covering the period from September 12 to October 12, 2023. The rankings were determined by analyzing big data related to 50 TV drama actors and actresses currently featured in broadcasting stations and/or streaming platform series.

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute employed big data analysis, considering factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, community engagement, and more. The statistics derived from this analysis encompass brand image, media exposure, consumer engagement, and viral distribution.

Top 5 of October’s brand value rankings

According to the Institute's analysis results, the top-ranking drama actor/actress in terms of brand value for the month of October is Han Ji Min, who starred in the recently aired JTBC drama Behind Your Touch. The actress accumulated a total of 2,259,904 brand points, slightly down from her brand reputation index of 2,484,684 in September. Her co-star, Lee Min Ki, also secured a strong position, moving up to the fourth spot with 1,580,244 brand points compared to last month's 10th spot.

Claiming the second spot is actress Lee Yoo Bi, known for her role in SBS' The Escape of the Seven, a series created by the same team behind The Penthouse trilogy. Lee Yoo Bi achieved a brand reputation index of 2,126,121 points in total. In The Escape of the Seven, she portrays the role of Han Mo Ne, an antagonist characterized as a high school student and an aspiring K-pop idol.

Notably, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi's co-star in The Escape of the Seven, secured a position in the top 5 as well. Playing the role of Han Mo Ne's manager, Hwang Jung Eum attained a brand reputation index of 1,522,265 points, securing her spot in the 5th position.

Jo Bo Ah, known for her role in the JTBC fantasy romance series Destined With You, claimed the third place in the brand value rankings with a total of 1,728,737 points. Notably, her co-star from the same series, Rowoon, secured the 8th spot in the rankings.

The top 30 K-drama actors for the month of October

  1. Han Ji Min
  2. Lee Yoo Bi
  3. Jo Bo Ah
  4. Lee Min Ki
  5. Hwang Jung Eum
  6. Lee Yoo Mi
  7. Yoon Kye Sang
  8. Rowoon
  9. Kim So Hyun
  10. Lee Sang Yup
  11. Ryeo Woon
  12. Hwang Min Hyun
  13. Lee Jun Ki
  14. Uhm Ki Joon
  15. YEE
  16. Ha Joon
  17. Yuna
  18. Park Sung Hoon
  19. Lee Joon
  20. Shin Se Kyung
  21. Yura
  22. Suho
  23. Kim Jung Eun
  24. Choi Hyun Wook
  25. Jang Dong Geon
  26. Seol In Ah
  27. Shin Eun Kyung
  28. Shin Eun Soo
  29. Ong Seong Wu
  30. Kim So Hye

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!