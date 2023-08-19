Han River first teaser: Lee Sang Yi, Kwon Sang Woo, Sung Dong Il transform into diligent policemen

Han River is a comedy drama portraying the narrative of the Han River Police Unit, who monitor the river constantly and get involved with intense crimes encompassing the Han River. The unveiled teaser poster causes people to notice the extraordinary characters and presence of the Han River Police Station monitoring the Han River.

With Kwon Sang Woo at the middle, Kim Hee Won (as Chunseok) looks around cautiously, Bae Da Bin (as Na Hee) looks ready to take all challenges and Shin Hyeon Seung (as Jisoo), the youngest of the lot, and Sung Dong Il, the captain of the police unit who looks after them, has unique and charming personality. Lee Sang Yi, on the other hand, looks suspiciously towards the people. The main teaser started with the extreme appearance of the Han River police force saluting while at the same time yelling "Han River!" Kwon Sang Woo pursues somebody while riding a fly ski, saying, "We will capture the people who commit crimes on this beautiful Han River." The video shows the bravery of the Han River Police Unit, a group that is dispatched for the security of the river. From saving citizens who are on board a cruise ship at risk for sinking to bouncing into the Han River without a second thought, the strong police unit takes part in underwater training and terrorism training.

What to look forward to with Han River?

The first teaser tells the unique story of a police unit that is unheard of by the global audience. As people get to see many police-related dramas, this is the first one that talks about all the conflicts Han River Police station face as they try to protect the river, its garden and the people that travel across it to the best of their ability. With a strong cast and large conflicts, the fans are already excited to watch the show and the amazing people in it! The chaotic teaser and poster has given people an inside view of the unique story. The first episode will be released on September 13.

