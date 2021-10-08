Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer 'My Name' drops intense and gritty character posters ahead of the premiere
We are a week away from the telecast of the much-awaited drama 'My Name' and we cannot wait for it! Upcoming drama 'My Name' has released new character posters of its three leads - Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Hee Soon and is all set to release on October 15 on Netflix.
For those unversed, 'My Name' is a Netflix revenge-thriller series revolving around Yoon Ji Woo, played by Han So Hee, who joins a gang to avenge her father's death and then infiltrates the police under a new name. Ahn Bo Hyun will star as Jeon Pil Do, a police detective who becomes Yoon Ji Woo’s partner when she joins the force, and Park Hee Soon will star as Moo Jin, who takes in Yoon Ji Woo under his gang and helps her go undercover with the police.
Netflix released intense and gritty characters posters ahead of the premiere. In the solo posters, the three main protagonists are armed with revenge as they pose with their weapon of choice. The background is red and black, and their intense expressions hint at the urgent situations they are in. The caption on each poster reads, “It’s okay even if I become a monster. I’m killing you.”
You can check out the posters below:
Netflix's ‘Extracurricular' director Kim Jin-min's new action-noir genre charm and density drama, 'My Name', which is expected to be a solid acting ensemble by Han So Hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo Hyun, will be released on October 15th through Netflix in more than 190 countries around the world. Not just that, Three episodes out of eight were screened at the26th Busan International Film Festival in the newly created 'On Screen' section, on October 7, 2021, and received a tremendous response from audiences there.
Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: Han So Hee helms daring action backed by Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Hee Soon for blood thirsty revenge in ‘My Name’
What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.