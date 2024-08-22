Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo show sizzling chemistry in teaser PICs for noir thriller drama Project Y

K-drama actresses Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo have set the internet abuzz with their latest teaser for the highly anticipated noir thriller drama Project Y. On August 22, Han So Hee took to social media to unveil stunning photos from the series, igniting excitement among fans. The images show the two stars in a series of striking poses, exuding a powerful visual chemistry that promises to bring their characters' complex dynamics to life.

The photos, shared with the simple caption Project Y, feature Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo in a visually captivating shoot. Han So Hee dons a dramatic black dress adorned with ribbon detailing on the shoulders, exuding an elegant sophistication. In contrast, Jeon Jong Seo sports a pristine white one-piece dress, decorated with eyelet punch details, blending innocence with a hint of provocative allure. This contrast highlights their unique individual styles and foreshadows the intriguing interplay between their characters.

In the photos, the two actresses are captured in a close, intimate embrace, their expressions a blend of dreamy and intense as they gaze into the camera. This visual contrast between Han So Hee’s elegant poise and Jeon Jong Seo’s bold innocence hints at the gripping narrative of Project Y, which revolves around two friends in their twenties who orchestrate a high-stakes heist of 8 billion won in gold bars. Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district, the series is directed by Lee Hwan, known for his compelling work on Park Hwa Young and Adults Don't Know.

Meanwhile, the collaboration between Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo is already generating considerable buzz. Han So Hee, celebrated for her roles in Money Flower and The World of the Married, and praised for her action-packed performance in My Name and Gyeongseong Creature, brings a commanding presence to the screen. On the other hand, Jeon Jong Seo, renowned for her critically acclaimed performances in Burning, Call, and the series Body Price, adds to the project. Their pairing is eagerly awaited, especially as both actresses were born in 1994, mirroring the age of their characters in the series.

Earlier in July this year, the actresses shared a glimpse of their off-screen friendship, posting a photo of themselves with daring tattoo stickers and exchanging birthday wishes, further fueling fan anticipation. With Project Y slated to begin filming in the latter half of the year, the buzz surrounding this collaboration continues to grow, leaving audiences eager to see how Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo’s chemistry will unfold on screen.

