Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik are smitten by each other in new OST MV for ‘Soundtrack #1’ by DAVICHI

Davichi released the third soundtrack of 'Soundtrack #1', 'Your tender heart hurts me' through various online music sites on January 20th. 'Your tender heart hurts me' is a song that honestly and calmly unleashes the emotions of pure unrequited love, even the sadness of one-sided love and the excitement of being around that person.

In particular, the collaboration with producer DOKO, who produced Kyuhyun's 'Love is not expressed in words', the first OST of 'Soundtrack #1', expressing similar emotions pertaining to the drama. Even Park Boram’s ‘I want to be happy’ gives listeners an understanding of the prickly emotions of loving your best friend.

‘Soundtrack #1’ surrounds the lives of Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik), a handsome rookie photographer with a warm personality and Seo Eun Soo (Han So Hee), a lively, straightforward, and honest person who openly expresses her feelings. Three years ago, she seized a chance to become a lyricist.

The details of their relatable romance are subtly interwoven into her musical compositions. One day, they ended up living together for two weeks and those two weeks allowed them to dance around the fine line between love and friendship.

Earlier, Xenadu Entertainment, in charge of producing the tracks for the new drama 'Soundtrack #1', which is scheduled to be released in 2022, announced on December 27th, "Kyuhyun, Park Boram, Davichi, and Kim Jong Kook will participate in singing the OSTs." He continued, "We plan to increase the immersion in the drama by presenting the OSTs one after another before the broadcast.”

