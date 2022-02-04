Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik starrer drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ to be released through Disney+ on THIS month

'Soundtrack #1' is a romantic music drama in which a man and a woman who have been best friends for 20 years get to know each other while staying in the same house for two weeks. The heart-pounding romance story 'Between Love and Friendship' is expected to deliver excitement to viewers. The episodes will be released in March.

'Soundtrack #1' was directed by Kim Hee Won and drew attention. Kim Hee Won made drama fans enthusiastic by showing off his own sensuous world of directing through 'Money Flower', 'The Man Who Became King', and 'Vincenzo'. This time, it is raising expectations by challenging a different genre called 'Romance Music Drama'. Attention is focused on the emotional direction that director Kim Hee Won will show in 'Soundtrack #1'.

Above all, the meeting of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee, which was accomplished through 'Soundtrack #1', raises the excitement index. Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee will play the roles of rookie photographer Han Seon Woo and lyricist Lee Eun Soo, respectively, and will draw the relationship between the male and female protagonists. The synergy and dazzling chemistry of the two actors, who combine both acting skills and stardom, in 'Top of the Trend' are already drawing attention.

A feast of rich music that will fill the romance between Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee is the only expectation point of 'Soundtrack #1' and the drama is attracting attention with its colourful OST artist lineup. Previously, Kyuhyun's 'Love is not expressed in words', Park Boram’s 'I want to be happy', and Davichi's 'Your tender heart hurts me', heralding emotional synergy with the drama.

