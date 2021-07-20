Han So Hee and Song Kang starrer hit JTBC show receives lowest rating

JTBC’s ‘Nevertheless’ dips in rating after the latest episode. Read ahead to know more.

The webtoon based youth drama ‘Nevertheless’ latest episode received the average nationwide rating of 1.173 percent and many netizens are puzzled by the low ratings. There was a buzz on an online forum, discussing the reason behind the dip in ratings. Some say, “No, no...'Nevertheless' is number one on Netflix in 7 different Asian countries.” or “Everyone watches it on Netflix, that's why." One in particular had a keen observation, they said, “The storyline itself is very 50/50 among viewers' liking. There are quite a few people who feel frustrated and don't feel comfortable with the storyline, so they decide not to watch it. International fans do consider the storyline, but they usually watch it for the visuals and are fans of the actors...If the genre is going to be like that, they should just not make it 19 plus rated, or only release it on Netflix. But the actors themselves garner a lot of attention, so I don't think the drama has completely failed."

The drama has been a controversial topic since the first episode due to the brazen and pompous attitude of Song Kang’s character Jae On. Many feel that Jae On is up to no good and no ‘character development arc’ would save his reputation in the eyes of the viewer. The webtoon, too, had such controversy attached but many of the readers say that the character development arc was not a part of the webtoon and that the drama version has taken a new turn with Song Kang’s character.

The latest episode, in particular, was enjoyed by the audience as they could finally Yu Na Bi (Han So Hee) take a stand in what she believes and fights back. She was known to be a meek and introverted character who is smitten by Jae On so she overlooks all his faults because of the intense attraction she feels for him.

The drama’s purpose is to show the hyper-realistic scenarios of dating culture amongst the youth of today. All the characters have their idea of dating and it differs from person to person. It also shows how today, most new age films and series portray hook up culture as the only form of intimacy for the new generation but that could not be further from the truth. Today, love comes and is accepted in many forms.

