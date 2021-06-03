Han So Hee and Song Kang starrer romance drama Nevertheless to receive an adult viewership rating

Read on to know why the upcoming JTBC drama might not be suitable for some viewers.

In a rather sudden turn of events, the upcoming JTBC drama, I Know But (aka Nevertheless) would be receiving a 19+ rating. With the mushy trailers and concept photos released, the drama looked like an ordinary love story among people in their twenties, but there was nothing ‘fiery’ as such in the clips. The show also started making headlines as it comes off as a visual explosion with the two gorgeous Korean actors starring as a couple.

The drama I Know But or Nevertheless, is based on a webtoon of the same name and explores both the spectrum of an ordinary 20-something people falling in love - the uncertainty and the giddy excitement. Today, on June 3, K-media reports stated that I Know But will be given a partial 19+ viewership rating. Since the drama deals with a hyper-realistic portrayal of love and romance between modern people in their early 20s, there are bound to be some scenes that will not be suitable for youngsters.

In the upcoming drama, the Navillera star Song Kang plays Park Jae Uhn who doesn’t believe in dating or a relationship, but loves flirting. Opposite him is The World of The Married star Han So Hee, who plays Yoo Na Bi. She has given up on love after a heartbreaking experience but wants to date. What ensues when these two people with different intentions meet and fall in love, is described as “sweet but thrillingly sexy”. Now that we look back at the trailer of the show, we can see some glimpses of intimacy. But how will the heat between them rise up? We’ll just have to watch the show!

Check out the trailer of I Know But here once again:

The JTBC show will premiere on June 19, at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST)

Are you excited for the show?

