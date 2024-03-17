Han So Hee deletes blog page content following malicious reactions to dating news with Ryu Jun Yeol

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were caught up in a dating rumor that surfaced online on March 14, after a tourist allegedly spotted the duo vacationing together in Hawaii. Though both parties initially denied the speculations, claiming the trips had been taken individually by the actors, a recent revelation from Han So Hee herself has taken the internet by storm.

Han So Hee clears out blog page amid controversial relationship reveal with Ryu Jun Yeol

On March 16, the My Name actress confessed to having been dating Ryu Jun Yeol since the beginning of this year. She posted the confirmation on her blog page, where it immediately turned into a battlefield among the supporters and people attacking her. Initially Han So Hee tried her utmost to clear out the air and respond to the malicious comments that filled the revelation post. However, things only turned more heated, leading the actress to wipe out the contents of her blog.

While, it’s not disclosed whether she has deleted the page or just archived it, Ssoheelog.Blog, which once provided a safe space for her fans to communicate with her now shows up blank upon searching.

More about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's dating controversey

The rumor of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s dating stemmed from an eyewitness spotting the duo having a good time in a lavish hotel in Hawaii.

Shortly after, the Korean stars’ respective agencies C-jeS Studios and 9ATO Entertainment denied the rumor, urging netizens not to invade their privacy while they take individual vacations with friends.

Though this wasn’t enough to put out the fire, as Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriend from the 7-year relationship, Hyeri soon took to her Instgram and shared a cryptic story with the caption “That’s fun”.

As the co-actor of Reply 1988 had a long-going public relationship that came to an end in November 2023, the netizens were immediately invested in the matter surrounding the three actors.

The situation was further aggravated by Han So Hee shortly after addressing the rumor personally on her Instagram story, which featured a meme-like puppy with a knife and a long caption.

The surprising story read, “Puppy in image: Explain this situation to me. I don't even like people who have a lover. I don't even keep them (in my life) under the title of a friend

I don't take an interest, establish relationships, or interfere with other people's relationships

I like the program Transit Love (EX-change), but it's not in my life (I don't follow it in my life).

She further added, “It's fun for me too”, which immediately stirred the matter as many thought it to be a befitting response to Hyeri’s story.

However, the rumor soon turned into a controversy as soon as Han So Hee confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol through a blog post that led to a major uproar on this day.

