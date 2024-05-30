Han So Hee gives a masterclass in summer dressing with latest Dior show appearance; flaunts back tattoo

Han So Hee, the popular South Korean actress who has been rising through the industry with her eye-catching fashion looks and acting skills recently made a striking appearance on Dior show in Seoul.

Han So Hee’s flowy aqua green dress with cutout and button detail from Dior’s latest collection became a masterclass in styling the perfect summer dress. The actress flaunted her back tattoo as well.

Han So Hee’s perfect summer dress at the Dior show, a testament to her fashion skills

Han So Hee appeared on the Dior show in Seongsu Dong in Seoul on May 29, 2024. The Nevertheless actress’ look at the show embodied style and elegance in a perfect summer dress.

Han So Hee was seen styling an aqua-green dress from Dior’s latest Dioliviera collection. Her dress was designed by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and beautifully highlighted her figure.

While looking closely at Han So Hee's dress at the show, it is a flowy ankle-length backless dress. It begins with a gorgeous halterneck on the top flaunting a backless detail with cut-out details in the front. The dress also includes bow tie-up details at the back adding a finishing touch to the cut-out strips that go through the front to the back.

Han So Hee’s dress is accented with a button detail flowy on the below skirt part. The dress has a beautiful summery print with tiger and tree details, which completes the fresh, breathtaking look.

Looking closely at Han So Hee’s exceptional makeup and accessory choices

Meanwhile, Han So Hee completed her captivating summery look with wavy hair flowing down to her back and golden open-toe heels tied up at her ankles. Her accessories included a matte aqua green cushioned Dior handbag.

Han So Hee went for flawless summery makeup with golden subtle sparkly eyes with a black wing and mascara combining it with a glossy nude pink lip with light cherry blush on her cheeks. Han So Hee’s last night look on the Dior show without any doubt was a testament to her fashion and styling skills as she pulled off a perfect summery look.

Han So Hee will be soon seen in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature and the movie Heavy Snow which is set to release in 2024 second half.

