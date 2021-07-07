Han So Hee has been offered a role in new movie 'Gentleman' which can mark her big screen debut

Currently acting in the drama Nevertheless, Han So Hee is positively considering this opportunity. Read more about it here.

Han So Hee is in talks to star in a film called ‘Gentleman’. Her agency 9ato Entertainment said that the actress is positively considering the role. It was revealed that she was offered the female lead role by Kim Kyung Won who is the director of the film. Kim Kyung Won is known for films like ‘The Artist: Reborn’. Meanwhile, Joo Ji Hoon is in talks to play the male lead role in the film. ‘Gentleman’ is currently in the stages of planning and production so it can begin filming in August.

Han So Hee is part of the buzzworthy JTBC drama ‘Nevertheless’ where she is showcasing her acting and sizzling chemistry with co-star Song Kang. She rose to fame when she played the role of the young mistress in the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television’s history JTBC’s ‘The World Of Married’. Han So Hee is also going to be part of the upcoming Netflix original drama ‘My Name’. Joo Ji Hoo, who might be playing opposite Han So Hee, is notably known for ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’. Joo Ji Hoon has recently finished filming for his upcoming tvN drama ‘Cliffhanger’.

The film ‘Gentleman’ will be about a private investigator who unexpectedly gets involved in a case. While Joo Ji Hoon is offered to play the role of the cool private investigator, Han So Hee is offered to play a prosecutor. The two actors’ chemistry in tandem with the plot of the film is something the audience can look forward to. If Han So Hee accepts the offer, it will be her debut on the big screen.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of this movie? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×