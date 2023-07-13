Han So Hee hypes her upcoming feature on BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video for Seven

After much speculation, actress Han So Hee has been revealed as the lady in the upcoming music video by BTS member Jungkook. Meant to make his solo debut with a single named Seven featuring American rapper Latto, which has created a lot of buzz online.

Han Soo Hee with Jungkook

In the music video teaser shared on July 13 at 12 am KST, Jungkook could be heard singing the words to his upcoming single as he sits opposite Han So Hee who seems to be angry at him. While she argues about something, a chandelier falls in the back of the restaurant setting. The BTS member looks up at her silently while she continues to place her point hoping to incite a reaction from him.

Soon after the teaser was released, it went viral across social media with many celebrating their correct guesses of having the My Name star on it, meanwhile, others rushed to understand the lip synching trying to figure out what the dispute is all about. Han So Hee herself helped promote her upcoming feature on the music video by sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, much to the delight of everyone. She added a clapping hands emoji with it, encouraging her own fandom to watch the music video.

About Jungkook’s solo debut with Seven

The BTS member is set to become the sixth one from the group to go solo following the likes of J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA. Jungkook will release the single Seven at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) on July 14 alongside a highly anticipated music video. Meanwhile, the star has also confirmed that he is currently working on an album. The BTS member has currently left for the US to perform at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series, expected to premiere his first performance of Seven at Central Park in New York. Fans have lined up to fix themselves a place at the venue by camping for days in the vicinity. Jungkook is predicted to have a mega-successful solo debut with Seven.

