Han So Hee owns the ‘gory renegade’ concept in the poster for the upcoming series ‘My Name’

Netflix has confirmed October 15th as the release date of the new series 'My Name' and released a teaser poster. 'My Name' is a work that depicts the cruel truth and revenge that Ji-Woo (Han So Hee), who enters an organization to find the culprit who killed her father, infiltrates the police under a new name.

'My Name', which was highly anticipated as the second Netflix production by director Kim Jin-min of 'Human Class', released a teaser poster containing Han So-hee's intense visuals and took off the veil. The teaser poster that was released said, "It's okay to be a monster. You catch my eye with an unconventional copy of “I will kill you.” The teaser poster depicts the scene where Ji-woo, who sacrificed everything to find and avenge the culprit who killed her father, walks into the world of beasts on her own, attracting attention with the appearance of actress Han So Hee, which has never been seen anywhere.

In a dark alleyway, with a wounded face and a sharp knife in her bloody hands, Han So-hee looks as if she has finished a fierce battle, raising expectations for the transformation she will show. In addition, it is enough to stimulate curiosity about what kind of cruel truth and drama will unfold in front of Ji-woo, who, after entering an organization only for revenge, abandons his name and infiltrates the police.

In order to express Ji-woo, who does not hesitate to do anything for revenge, Han So Hee's raw action, who portrayed high-intensity action, Kim Jin-min's unique direction that makes it impossible to let go of tension in every episode, and a rich drama featuring characters full of personality. . 'My Name' is expected to captivate viewers with its high-quality action noir genre and strong storyline.

'My Name', directed by Kim Jin-min, is drawing attention as a new work to be presented with actors who are expected with various charms and acting skills such as Han So Hee , Park Hee Soon , and Ahn Bo Hyun, and will be released on Netflix on October 15th in more than 190 countries around the world.

