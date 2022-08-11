Han So Hee recovering after facial injury on ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ set; Agency updates fans

Han So Hee suffered an injury to her face after going through a complex action scene on the sets of her upcoming K-drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ on August 3. She was taken to the emergency room and was reportedly considered for surgery.

Soon after, her agency released a statement, “Today (August 3), Han So Hee suffered a facial injury while filming ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ Fortunately, it’s not a major injury. She’s not in a state where she requires surgery.” They followed up saying that her recovery will be closely observed while no changes to the filming schedule was reported.

On August 11, 9ato Entertainment gave an update on the actor, “Currently, ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is being filmed without Han So Hee, and she is scheduled to return after next week. Due to her injury, she’s unable to wear makeup, so the exact date will be decided after watching the prognosis of her wound.” They continued, “Fortunately, there were no major injuries and no surgery was required. There was a large hospital nearby, so only emergency treatment was given.” She is reportedly being treated with recovery tape for the bruises around her eyes.

Han So Hee previously spoke to her fans through a group chat where she asked them not to worry and that she was fine. She told them about resting at home and spending her time drawing. The ‘My Name’ actor added that since she has not had a lot of time for herself for a while now, she is doing so now.

