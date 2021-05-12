Han So Hee to replace Seo Ye Ji in the upcoming drama Island? Read her agency’s reply to the rumors

Amidst the chaos that is brewing up on ‘Island’, here’s another interesting news for you to check out.

OCN and Studio Dragon’s upcoming drama ‘Island’ unfortunately is still stuck after getting caught up in an actor’s controversy. Months ago, it was reported that It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’s star Seo Ye Ji would be heading the female lead role, along with Kim Nam Gil in the latest OCN drama. However, as Seo Ye Ji got caught in a vicious scandal, the company and the actress mutually agreed to withdraw from the show.

Today morning, on May 12, a K-media outlet reported that The World of The Married star Han So Hee has been cast as the female lead of Island, in replacement of Seo Ye Ji. However, it is far from the truth. Another K-media outlet, Donga then clarified the news with the actress’ agency, 9AtoEntertainment. A source from the agency reportedly stated this information as being “groundless”, in addition to saying that it’s a false report. According to the report, even representatives from Studio Dragon and OCN stated that the female lead is yet to be decided and reiterated that the information in the report is false.

OCN’s Island is another webtoon-based drama with the genre of fantasy exorcism. It revolves around three characters - two men and a woman. A man named Pan who needs a woman to put an end to his cursed life and another is an exorcist Priest called John who lives with extreme guilt of being unable to protect his loved one. Then there’s a woman called Won Mi Ho who is targeted by goblins. As fate would have it, they get together on a beautiful yet evil island and end up protecting each other.

Kim Nam Gil will be playing a lead role, while ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo was reported to have been considering the offer for the other lead, positively. According to the reports, the drama is supposed to start filming in summer but there’s no update about the broadcast schedule yet.

Meanwhile, Han So Hee will be appearing alongside Song Kang in JTBC’s new show, I Know But.

To stay up-to-date with Korean entertainment industry, follow Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla on Instagram and Twitter!

Share your comment ×