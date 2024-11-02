Han So Hee reportedly a year older than her profile age; agency issues official response

Han So Hee is yet again making headlines for her personal matter following the revelation of her actual age. It has been recently outed that the actress’ actual age is not what is shown in her profile. She is reportedly a year older than her said that which has stirred quite a controversy on social media.

On October 31, 2024, a photo had been circulated that suggested that Han So Hee might have been born in 1993 rather than 1994, as her official profile states. While it’s not unusual for celebrities to list a different birth year publicly, both Han So Hee and her agency promptly addressed the speculation. Her agency, 9Ato Entertainment, clarified that she was indeed born in 1993, but her profile states 1994 due to issues linked to her mother’s past fraud allegations.

The agency explained that when Han So Hee was in the fourth grade, her mother’s legal troubles forced her to move to Ulsan, causing her to spend a year out of school. After her mother’s imprisonment, the actress returned to Wonju and re-enrolled in the fourth grade, leading to a mix-up in her official age. This delay was attributed to her mother’s fraud charges, which disrupted her education timeline. Previously, Han So Hee's mother, identified as Ms. Shin, had been arrested for running an illegal gambling operation.

The agency also added that the matters involving her mother were personal issues stemming from her mother’s actions alone. They added that Han So Hee was saddened to learn about these events through news reports. The agency emphasized that this incident was entirely unrelated to the actress and resulted solely from her mother’s unilateral decisions. They apologized for having to share news about private matters rather than professional updates.

Moreover, Han So Hee also commented on the issue and shared that just before entering the fourth grade, she was taken to Ulsan due to her mother’s status as a wanted individual. She then spent a year at home without attending school, and, following her mother’s incarceration, returned to Wonju to re-enroll in the fourth grade.