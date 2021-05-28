Han So Hee reveals THIS is the reason why she signed I Know But

Han So Hee will be featuring opposite Song Kang in JTBC's new romance series I Know But. Read on to find out.

You may know and remember her as the other woman from The World Of The Married but Han So Hee is much more than that. The talented and beautiful actress has featured in many dramas including 100 Days My Prince and Abyss, and fans really took note of her amazing acting potential in The World Of The Married where she played the role of Yeo Da Kyung, a young woman who suffers from the consequences of a divorce.

Now, Han So Hee is all set to star in I Know But also called Nevertheless. Han So Hee plays Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date. Yoo Na Bi appears to be happy and chirpy, but deep down she is heartbroken. Her boyfriend cheats on her and that transforms her into a workaholic who is constantly toiling away in the studio at school, earning the amusing nickname of 'the studio ghost'. Her radiant smile fades away when she is in solitude as she channels her inner hurt and heartbreak in her art.

Han So Hee reveals that she is a big fan of the eponymous webtoon and the female protagonist, Yoo Na Bi. She believes Yoo Na Bi is a realistic character and her charm is the way she conveys deep emotions without really speaking out loud. Han So Hee revealed that she manifested the role into her life and she is truly grateful for that. I Know But premieres on June 19 at 11 PM KST, i.e. 7:30 PM IST on JTBC.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Song Kang and Han So Hee introducing their characters at a fun script reading of new show, I Know But

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :JTBC Drama

Share your comment ×