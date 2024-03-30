Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol officially split 2 weeks after relationship announcement; latter’s agency confirms

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol have officially ended their relationship. Following several controversies surrounding their dating news, the actors have decided to part ways just two weeks after their relationship became public. Ryu Jun Yeol's representatives have confirmed the breakup, stating that it is indeed true. They ask for fans' understanding as the agency has nothing further to add except to confirm the breakup.

As previously reported, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were seen together in Hawaii, prompting Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri, to share a cryptic Instagram story with the word "Funny," leading to speculation about their relationship. This sparked criticism of alleged overlapping relationships, or "transit love," which both parties deny. Han So Hee later posted a lengthy letter on social media directed at Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, adding to the controversy. Nevertheless, reportedly Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had broken up long before his relationship with Han So Hee began.