Han So Hee says her ‘greed’ got her injured on Gyeongseong Creature set with Park Seo Joon

Actress Han So Hee revealed a behind-the-scenes incident of sustaining a facial injury during the filming of the upcoming Netflix series, Gyeongseong Creature. Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere tomorrow, December 22.

Han So Hee got injured on her face while shooting a scene

Han So Hee participated in a press conference for Gyeongseong Creature on December 19, joining the director and fellow cast members to discuss the show. In August, while filming for the series, she incurred a facial injury around her eye, prompting a visit to the emergency room. Despite initial concerns about the possibility of surgery, her agency, 9ATO Entertainment, reassured her that the injury was less severe than anticipated and did not require surgical intervention.

Han So Hee said, “I was injured because I was overly greedy. Injuries in action scenes are not limited to me; the stunt team and other actors involved in the action scenes are also injured... It's fortunate if you don't get hurt, but you can't act in this atmosphere without getting hurt. Everyone is serious about the filming.” She further added, “One thing I failed to recognize was the distinction between what I could and could not achieve. I believe I could have prevented the harm if I had made that distinction. Risking everything does not imply that I am capable of doing so. I'm sorry I disrupted the filming... I'm fine now. I got harmed because I was too ambitious to succeed, so I hope you're not too concerned.”

More about Gyeongseong Creature

The story of the Gyeongseong Creature centers around Jang Tae Sang, a well-off and respected individual in Bukchon, Gyeongseong. He is known for his good looks and is considered a reliable source of information in the neighborhood. His ability to react quickly, his keen perception, and his friendly nature all contribute to his esteemed reputation. However, when he gets involved with Yoon Chae Ok, it causes him to reevaluate what truly matters to him.

Yoon Chae Ok, renowned as a todugun (person who finds missing individuals), had a challenging childhood traveling between Manchuria and Shanghai with her father. Acquiring survival skills such as marksmanship, knife proficiency, and machinery handling, she embarks on a quest to find her missing mother, who vanished a decade ago. Upon arriving in Gyeongseong, she collaborates with Jang Tae Sang, uncovering a series of mysterious missing person cases that lead them to a grim reality.

Gyeongseong Creature, a Netflix thriller, depicts the struggle for survival of two young individuals facing a monster born out of human greed. The initial segment is scheduled for release on December 22, with the second part following on January 5 of the upcoming year.

