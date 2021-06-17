  1. Home
Han So Hee to share the screen opposite Park Seo Joon in an upcoming thriller drama?

Read on to find out more about this!
Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon at respective red carpets. (Pic Credits: News1)
With her latest show 'Nevertheless' yet to start airing, it seems like Han So Hee will be the talk of the town for a while now. While positive reviews continue flowing in (from all the teasers and posters), the star is now making headlines for another wholly exciting reason! 

 

Fans should brace themselves for another visual explosion as she might be cast opposite one of the biggest K-Drama actors, Park Seo Joon, in thriller series 'Gyeongseong Creature’. Reports released earlier stated that Han So Hee was confirmed as the female lead for the upcoming thriller series.However, the actress’ agency 9ato Entertainment responded to the report saying she has received a casting offer but is still reviewing it, hinting that the offer hasn’t been confirmed.  

 

While the other cast is yet to be confirmed, it was reported last month that Park Seo Joon was offered the lead role for the show and the offer is still under discussion.

 

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is an upcoming thriller, focusing on creating a storyline embracing emotions. The show will feature struggles youngsters go through, in a fictional world where individuality and basic human necessities are not fulfilled. It will talk about how people will go far to attain the smallest of happiness while constantly at a risk of having those taken away. 

 

The show is helmed by acclaimed writer Kang Run Kyung from 'Dr. Romantic' fame, and director Jung Dong Yoon, the creator of the drama 'Stove League'.

 

Also Read: All Your Fault MV: AOMG's Yugyeom goes down the path of self destruction in cinematic comeback track Ft. GRAY

 

Do you think Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will make a good pair? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Credits :Sports TOdaynewsenNews1

