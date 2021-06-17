Han So Hee shows off her charms as a university student for Stonehenge jewelry

The actress poses elegantly for the pictorial before the premiere of the new drama. Read more to know about it.

Han So Hee poses elegantly with delicate jewelry for the pictorial with Stonehenge, a jewelry and watch brand. The magazine ‘1st Look, Vol. 221’ released the rising actress’s photos on June 17. Her soft and bubbly facial features match perfectly with Stonehenge’s tiny chain necklaces, bracelets, earrings and watches. She is able to flaunt off all the colors of the accessories from rose gold to silver due to her charming and flexible style. She poses with small white flowers in a photo and two cherries with a background of a garden in another. In one of the photos, she sits in front of what seem to be university lockers and books lying around her. The last photo is her cheekily posing with a vintage camera. The refreshing looks are enough to capture the hearts of the fans for Han So Hee as a university student.

The concept of Han So Hee as a university student comes from her upcoming JTBC drama Nevertheless. The drama follows the story of Park Jae Eon and Yoo Na Bi, both of them are university arts major students. Park Jae Eon is good with people but indifferent to them and dislikes relationships. Yoo Na Bi’s first love betrayed her due to his disloyalty which has led her to give up on love altogether. ‘Nevertheless’, this changes when the two meet each other and an unexpected romance develops with both of them beginning to have feelings for each other. Park Jae Eon is played by ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Sweet Home’ actor Song Kang. Han So Hee, who gained breakthrough attention after playing the role of the young mistress in ‘The World Of Married’, plays the role of Yoo Na Bi.

Han So Hee perfectly embodies the brand Stonehenge’s concept of simple and pure with elegance and feminine beauty. Her drama, Nevertheless, will begin airing from June 19. Fans are eager to see this budding romance and her new charms!

Credits :News1

