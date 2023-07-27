Han So Hee shows new stills from BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven MV; fans jokingly ask her to ‘return SUGA’s sweater'

On July 27th, Han So Hee posted a few photographs taken at the shooting site of the Seven music video on her own Instagram. In her photographs, Han So Hee flaunts her figure while embracing the pillar and showing different expressions, while she flaunts her innocent beauty in a loose knit top. Furthermore, she oozes glamor as she is focusing on the shooting. BTS' Jungkook shared the solo track Seven on July 14th. Seven is an enthusiastic track with verses about needing to be with the individual he loves the entire week. Specifically, the music video for Seven drew attention, crossing 100 million views in only 11 days after its release.

Han So Hee in Seven MV and fans reaction:

Seeing this post, fans posted many hilarious things. One said, “Girl, please give yoongi's seesaw shirt back already!” Which is a reference to one of the outfits BTS’ SUGA wore on stage while performing Seesaw and that ended up being one of his most popular outfits. Since the release, people have been pointing the similarity to one of Han So Hee’s outfits to SUGA’s top. Another fan said, “HAN SOHEE ON SUCHWITA WHEN?” Which is SUGA’s show on YouTube and we also hope to see them on-screen together!

Han So Hee’s activities:

Previously, Song Hye Kyo gave 10 million won as a part of the Ice Bucket Challenge. From that point forward, she highlighted Han So Hee, Kim Min Seok, and Shin Hyun Ji as the following people to take the challenge. Accordingly, Han So Hee promptly answered Song Hye Kyo's request on July 17th, and she said that she was assigned by her senior Song Hye Kyo to take part in the Ice Bucket Challenge. She showed a declaration of donation of 10 million won and said, "The following individual to do the challenge is each and every individual who feels for this. Kindly go along with us in the warm journey."

