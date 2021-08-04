Han So Hee steps down from upcoming film 'Gentleman' for THIS reason; Park Sung Woong joins the cast

Han So Hee fans, we have some bad news for you. On August 4, Han Soo Hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment released a detailed statement announcing her departure from the upcoming film 'Gentleman' starring Joo Ji Hoon and herself in lead roles. Her agency stated that Han So Hee is stepping down from the film to focus on her health and recuperate from severe fatigue, as advised by her doctor.

Han So Hee's agency mentioned that the actress was really excited to be part of this project but after closely monitoring her current health situation with her management and the production team, she realised that she needs to make her health a priority right now and thus, decided to opt-out of the film, upon her doctor's advice. Her management requested fans' cooperation and understanding and promised that the actress will return to show an even better side of herself.

'Gentleman' focuses on a private investigator Ji Hyun Soo (Joo Ji Hoon) who gets framed for murder and is unexpectedly swept up in a major case while trying to be vindicated. To get cleared of the accusation within a week, he partners up with prosecutor Kim Hwa Jin, the character Han So Hee was roped in to play.

Along with Han So Hee’s departure, the production team also confirmed that actor Park Sung Woong would be joining the cast lineup. Park Sung Woong will be essaying the role of the law firm CEO Kwon Do Hoon, who was once a prosecutor from a wealthy background and is an intelligent and shrewd man. Fans are anticipating an interesting showdown between Joo Ji Hoon and Park Sung Woong.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Song Kang starrer ‘Nevertheless’ releases a touching OST by Jukjae

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.