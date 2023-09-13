Han So Hee tests positive for COVID-19 amid filming for Gyeongseong Creature also starring Park Seo Joon

While on the sets of Gyeongseong Creature, Han So Hee was not feeling well. When she took the COVID-19 test, she was diagnosed positive for the virus. Han So Hee is currently at home, recovering. The actress was filming for the Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature. Han So Hee's agency 9ato Entertainment made the announcement about her health.

About Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature is a Netflix series divided into two seasons. Currently, the filming for the show's second season is ongoing. The first season of Gyeongseong Creature will air in the fourth quarter of 2023 somewhere in December. The story of the show is set in the spring of 1945 during the Japanese rule over South Korea, when Gyeongseong, which is an old name given to Seoul, was in one of its darkest eras. The series tells the story of people who confront a strange creature that is born out of greed and fight for their survival. The thriller show is written by Kang Eun Kyung who previously wrote the Dr Romantic Series and is directed by Jung Dong Yoon.

Cast of Gyeongseong Creature

The main cast of Gyeongseong Creature includes Park Se Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Jun, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul, and Kim Hae Sook. Park Seo Joon portrays the role of Jang Tae Sung who is a wealthy man and one of the best informants in Gyeongseong. Han Soo Hee plays Yoon Chae Ok who has expertise in finding people who are missing. Soo Hyun will be playing Maeda, known as the mistress of a family who has control over the Gyeongseong area. Jo Han Chul plays Yoon Chae Ok's father in the drama whereas Wi Ha Jun plays the role of Jang Tae Sang's close friend and a soldier. Lastly, Kim Hae Sook plays the role of Geumokdang's butler.

