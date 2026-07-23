Han So Hee to join Nam Joo Hyuk in the new drama Heartbeat by Lovely Runner writer? Find out

Hallyu star Nam Joo Hyuk has officially been confirmed as the male lead for an upcoming romance series. On the other hand, reports suggest that powerhouse actress Han So Hee is currently in talks to star alongside him in the upcoming romance drama which will be allegedly penned by Lovely Runner writer. Read on to know more about the upcoming K-drama.

Han So Hee to join Nam Joo Hyuk in the new drama

After official confirmation of Nam Joo Hyuk leading the upcoming romance drama, Heartbeat, fans jumped in joy. Now, new reports suggest that he could be joined by actress Han So Hee as the female lead in the K-drama.

According to a report by Soompi, Han So Hee’s agency shared, “She received an offer to star in ‘Heartbeat,’ and she is positively in talks.” For the unversed, she is also in talks to star in Solo Leveling. On the other hand, the diva is gearing up for the release for the Korean remake of The Intern.

The drama is written by scriptwriter Lee Si Eun, the mastermind behind the massive global phenomenon Lovely Runner and hit series True Beauty. The upcoming project promises an emotional narrative that blends high-stakes romance with a touch of fantasy.

If reports are to be believed, the plot follows a woman who possesses the unique ability to see the past. She crosses paths with a man who is forced to hide his own past. Something romantic happens when she encounters a mysterious man who looks identical to her deceased first love.

Nam Joo Hyuk has been locked in to star as Cha Shin Jo, a character who carries a deeply hidden history. Meanwhile, if Han So Hee finalizes her discussions, she is expected to bring her signature emotional depth to the female lead role.

This project marks an exciting era for Nam Joo Hyuk. He continues his streak following his military discharge and his return with the fantasy horror series The East Palace. Known for delivering hits like Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Start-Up, fans are eager to see his chemistry with Han So Hee.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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