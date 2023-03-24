Han So Hee to star in a GL (girl's love) movie: Here's what we know so far

‘Nevertheless’ fame Han So Hee will be seen in her very first GL movie. Han So Hee, as an actor, is someone who is known for her versatility as an actor. As opposed to most actresses of her generation she is possibly the one with the most diverse roles. She has played the role of a gold digger in ‘Abyss’, a revenge-hungry daughter in ‘My Name’ and a shy art student ‘Nevertheless’. Every single time that Han So Hee returns to her fans, she has something completely unprecedented to offer. It is because of her phenomenal acting that she was able to outshine her fellow actors in various dramas where she had smaller, side roles.

Han So Hee in a GL (girl's love) movie

Han So Hee’s decision to star in a GL movie will add yet another dimension to her acting potential. While the movie is gaining an increased amount of attention for being a GL movie, viewers must not forget that a movie has much more to offer than just its genre. A movie is an amalgam of its cast’s potential, its premise and direction. Given Han So Hee’s history of picking unique stories, one can expect great things from her upcoming release. While not much has been revealed about her movie so far, a few pictures that Han So Hee posted on her Instagram in 2019 are being believed to be glimpses of the movie itself.

Movie’s title, release date and other details

It was sometime in 2022 that rumours surrounding the release of a GL moviestarring Han So Hee started doing rounds on the internet. It was then revealed that the movie shall be titled ‘Heavy Snow’ and is supposed to release in 2023. The air of mystery around the movie motivated netizens to dig up all they could about the movie. The latter caused unofficial circulation of multiple photos and videos from the movie.

Han So Hee made her acting debut in 2017 with South Korean drama ‘Money Flower’. She then appeared in a bunch of popular K-dramas like ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Abyss’, ‘The World Of The Married’ and ‘Nevertheless’. It was her role in ‘The World Of The Married’ that rewarded her with international recognition.

