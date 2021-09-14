Han So Hee transforms into a fierce woman in Netflix drama ‘My Name’

Han So Hee will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama ‘My Name’ and fans certainly cannot keep calm! This time, Han So Hee will not play the role of any innocent high schooler, but instead, will be starring as a fierce and rebellious individual.

The drama revolves around Han So Hee’s character Jiwoo, who is dedicated to finding the person behind her father’s demise. Jiwoo joins the police force as an undercover cop and faces various mysteries, hidden truths and enemies on her way.

In the photos revealed by Netflix, Han So Hee can be seen with a serious expression on her face, talking to her teacher, working on a case study and boxing with full dedication while sweat flows down her face.

Here’s Han So Hee as Jiwoo in the drama ‘My Name’.

The drama is directed by Kim Jin Min and will be starring many other iconic celebrities like Park Hee Soon and Ahn Bo Hyun. The drama will be aired on Netflix on October 15, 2021 and will also be screened at the 26th Busan International Film Festival held from October 6 to October 26 under the ‘On Screen’ section.

Han So Hee is a famous actress as well as a model. She has been a part of various successful dramas including ‘Money Flower’, ‘The World Of The Married’ and ‘Abyss’. The actress recently gained a lot of attention after starring in the television drama ‘Nevertheless’ against other popular actors like Song Kang and Chae Jong Hyeop.

Are you excited for ‘My Name’ to air? Let us know in the comments below.