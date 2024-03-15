Han So Hee's attendance at Ryu Jun Yeol's solo exhibition after split with Girls' Day's Hyeri fuels dating rumors

Actress Han So Hee's attendance at Ryu Jun Yeol's solo exhibition, following his split with Girls' Day's Hyeri in 2023, heighten dating rumors. Despite agencies' non-committal responses to rumors, their display of camaraderie has ignited speculation about a potential romantic relationship.

Han So Hee’s visit to Ryu Jun Yeol’s exhibition in November 2023

Amid ongoing dating rumors surrounding actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, speculation has surged recalling Han So Hee's attendance at Ryu Jun Yeol's solo exhibition last November. The exhibition, held after Ryu Jun Yeol's reported breakup with Girls' Day's Hyeri, saw Han So Hee's presence, fueling further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

While both actors have not publicly addressed the dating rumors, their recent interactions have caught the attention of fans. Reports of the two traveling together in Hawaii, where they were seen displaying affection towards each other, have intensified speculation.

Although Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Entertainment, clarified that his trip to Hawaii was for a private photo shoot, and Han So Hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, stated that her visit to Hawaii was with close friends, fans remain intrigued by their rumored romance.

Han So Hee's attendance at Ryu Jun Yeol's exhibition, where he showcased his photography, further fueled speculation. The exhibition, held after Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup with Hyeri, marked a new beginning for the actor, and Han So Hee's presence added to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

While neither party has confirmed nor denied the dating rumors, fans continue to recall their past interactions, including Han So Hee's previous social media posts showcasing their friendship. As speculation mounts, fans eagerly await any further developments in the rumored romance between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol.

Advertisement

More details about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s latest activities

Earlier this month, reports surfaced about acclaimed actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol considering lead roles in director Han Jae Rim's adaptation of the webtoon Delusion. Han So Hee's agency revealed she was contemplating the offer, while Ryu Jun Yeol's agency affirmed he received an offer and was reviewing it. Set in 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai, Delusion is a mysterious thriller centered on artist Yun Iho and the enigmatic woman Song Jeong Hwa. Director Han Jae Rim, known for hits like The Face Reader, has been preparing for the project since 2021. The adaptation's format is yet unconfirmed, but Han Jae Rim's vision promises an enthralling cinematic or televised experience for eager audiences.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol in talks for director Han Jae Rim's upcoming project Delusion; agency reacts