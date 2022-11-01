Han So Hee’s ‘My Name’, Kim Hye Soo’s ‘Hyena’ and more: 5 K-Dramas with strong female leads

The drama begins with Yoon Ji Woo’s (Han So Hee) father who dies suddenly. She wants to desperately take revenge on whoever is responsible for her father's death. Yoon Ji Woo works for drug crime group Dongcheonpa. Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soon) is the boss of the drug gang. With the help of Choi Mu Jin and to uncover the reason for her father's death, Yoon Ji Woo joins the police department and becomes a mole for the drug group. Yoon Ji Woo is assigned to work in the drug investigation unit in the police department. Her partner is Detective Jeon Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun). In this drama, Han So Hee takes on such a different role, unlike anything ever done before. She is strong, angry, revenge-minded and will not stop at anything to get what she wants. She becomes fearless and is no damsel in distress, which is reiterated throughout the show. Han So Hee does a stand up job as Yoon Ji Woo and this drama is a must watch!

2. Hyena

Hyena deals with lawyers at Song & Kim who only work for the richest 1% of society. Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) is a swashbuckling lawyer who crosses the boundaries of law and lawlessness, justice and injustice, ethics and corruption. Armed with the strongest survival instincts, she is a true hyena that chases after money and success no matter what it takes. Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) is her polar opposite rival. He is a pedigreed and elite lawyer who is confident in his abilities. He possesses a brilliant mind that is wrapped around his ego, but he misses the grit of Geum Ja and gets outsmarted by her on many occasions. Kim Hye Soo is a strong-headed woman who doesn’t let emotions get the best of her as she works hard to complete her mission.

3. The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Gon, a modern-day Emperor of the Kingdom of Korea, attempts to cross the barrier into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists in the Kingdom's stead. He comes across detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during the turning point of his childhood: his father's assassination. Lee Gon's half-uncle, Lee Lim, who assassinated the previous king, Lee Ho (Lee Gon's father), is in hiding and assembling armies whilst traversing back and forth between the two parallel worlds. Here, Kim Go Eun as Jung Tae Eul is a police officer ranked Inspector (equivalent to Lieutenant in the Korean Armed Forces) in the Violent Crimes Squad Three of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea. She has a strong will and concrete personality. As a child, she was interested in crime TV shows which led her to become a detective. Luna is Jung Tae-eul's counterpart who is a criminal in the Kingdom of Corea. Shortly after her birth, she was abandoned in a slum in Busan. With no parents and no identification, no official records document her existence. As she grew older, her arrest record expanded to include burglary, breaking and entering, assault and forgery. Her imprisonment led to her being legally-documented as Luna, a name she gave herself after a stray cat that had survived in the slum. Moreover, she suffers from terminal cancer resulting in organ failure and has only a few months left to live.

4. Its Okay To Not Be Okay

The drama follows Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) lives with his older brother Moon Sang-tae who is autistic. They frequently move from town to town ever since Sang Tae witnessed their mother's murder. Gang-Tae works as a caretaker in a psychiatric ward at every place they settle in. While working in a hospital, he meets a famous children's book writer, Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji), who is rumored to have antisocial personality disorder. Circumstances lead Gang Tae to work at the OK Psychiatric Hospital in the fictional Seongjin City, the same city where they all lived when they were young. Meanwhile, Moon Young forms a romantic obsession for Gang Tae after finding out that their pasts overlap. She follows him to Seongjin, where the trio (including Sang Tae) slowly begins to heal each other's emotional wounds. They unravel many secrets, seek comfort from each other and move forward in their lives. Seo Ye Ji plays Ko Moon Young who had a troubled childhood and a turbulent relationship with her parents. She develops a romantic obsession over Gang Tae after a coincidental encounter and often goes to extreme lengths to get his attention.

5. The Uncanny Counter

In the fictional city of Jungjin, a group of four demon-hunters called the Counters bear the arduous task of searching for and banishing evil spirits (akgwi) that escape from the afterlife to gain immortality. These evil spirits possess local human hosts who have committed murder or have a strong desire to murder, encourage their host's desire to kill, and consumes the spirit of the victim. The Counters were once under coma when a partner spirit from Yung, the boundary between the afterlife and the world of the living, possessed them and gave them perfectly healthy bodies and consciousness along with superhuman strength and supernatural abilities. Three of the Counters—Ga Mo Tak (Yoo Jun Sang), Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong) and Choo Mae Ok (Yeom Hye Ran)—pose as workers in Eonni's Noodles, a noodle restaurant which serves as their hideout. One day, the fourth Counter Jang Cheol Joong (Sung Ji Ru) is killed in a battle against a strong "Level 3" evil spirit. As his spirit gets consumed by his killer, his Yung partner Wi Gen (Moon Sook) struggles to find a new comatose human to possess. Uncannily, she is quickly drawn towards high school boy So Mun (Jo Byung Gyu) who, despite being disabled, is nevertheless perfectly healthy and alive. As soon as Wi Gen possessed him, the unknowing Mun starts noticing bizarre changes to his body and starts seeing Wi Gen in his dreams.

