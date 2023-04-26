Han Suk Kyu accidentally reveals Dr. Romantic 3 costar Kim Min Jae’s military enlistment plan; Latter responds

The hype for the upcoming K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic 3’, which is set to premiere soon, is at an all-time high. Starring Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung in the lead roles, actor Kim Min Jae is set to reprise his own character Park Eun Tak, a nurse in the ER at the famed Doldam Hospital. The cast members along with their new and original actors, attended a press conference for the show on April 26 where Han Suk Kyu unintentionally shared a detail about costar Kim Min Jae’s life.

Han Suk Kyu reveals Kim Min Jae’s military enlistment plans?

As the two were asked about their chemistry, having been together for all three seasons of the show, Kim Min Jae revealed how he looked up to Han Suk Kyu as a mentor, wishing to shower him with all the praises. On the other hand, the older actor expressed his sadness at the younger actor possibly leaving soon. Not knowing that Kim Min Jae’s military enlistment plans had not been made public so far, Han Suk Kyu shared that earlier he would nag Kim Min Jae to hurry up and enlist for service. He further ended up saying that the actor would enlist in July, only realising his mistake after looking at Kim Min Jae’s expression.

Kim Min Jae seemed to collect himself soon after, responding that he had been worrying about how to relay the news to his fans and wellwishers but he felt relieved now that Han Suk Kyu had done it. He added how ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ might be the last project of his 20s just as the series had been the first project. Kim Min Jae added that his enlistment date is not fixed as of now and that he will announce it to everyone once the date is decided.

About Kim Min Jae

Actor Kim Min Jae was born on November 1, 1996, and turned 26 last year. He uses an alias Real.be for his rapper activities and was preparing to debut as a K-pop idol with CJ ENM. Following his participation in ‘Show Me The Money 4’, he started taking on more acting roles. Taking his first-ever lead role in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’, Kim Min Jae has made impressive portrayals in shows like ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ and ‘Dali & Cocky Prince’.

