Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung’s Dr. Romantic 3 to premiere on THIS date

‘Dr. Romantic 3’ has confirmed its premiere date and all the fans of Kim Sabu can mark it on their calendars. According to a source from the show’s production, the Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung starrer will be made available on April 28 following the end of Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin’s ‘Taxi Driver 2’.

Dr. Romantic 3 premiere

The popular medical drama has been renewed for a third season following two successful runs on SBS. After the release of a couple of teaser posters the anticipation for the series is at an all-time high with Han Suk Kyu’s first looks for the show released. Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Joo Hun, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Yoon Na Moo, Kim Min Jae, Shin Dong Wook, So Joo Yeon, and more will be reprising their roles from the second season.

About Dr. Romanctic

The series follows the titular character, played by Han Suk Kyu, who likes to call himself Dr. Romantic or Kim Sabu. Actually named Boo Yong Joo, he is a three board-holding genius surgeon who has taken up a job at the Doldam Hospital in Gangwon Province after being forced out of his spot at the Geosan University Hospital in Seoul.

With every season he guides his juniors to become excellent, daring and skilled doctors by taking them under his wing. His unique and unorthodox ways are often met with a lot of protest and doubt by people from his past or even the new ones who are unaware of his experience. While taking on the world by its horns, Kim Sabu is supported by his trustworthy staff at the Doldam Hospital who become his biggest strength for survival.

The upcoming season will see him take on a new role and deal with his own health problems while the doctors develop their own love lives on the sidelines. Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae’s (Lee Sung Kyung) romantic chemistry is keeping the excitement going for the show.

Watch ‘Dr. Romantic 3’ from April 28 at 10:00 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS.

