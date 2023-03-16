Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and more gather for Dr. Romantic 3 script reading session

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which will be broadcast for the first time in April, is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a poor local Doldam Hospital. Season 1 in 2016 and Season 2 in 2020 both broke the highest viewership rating of 27% and received great love.

Above all, in season 3, many of the main casts of season 2 joined together, starting with Han Seok-gyu, who plays the role of 'Geek Genius Doctor' Kim Sabu, and gathered topics. At the script reading site last October, Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, Kim Joo Hun, Yoon Na Mu, Shin Dong Wook, So Joo Yeon, Ko Sang Ho, Yoon Bora and Jung Ji An, along with newly recruited Lee Shin Young and Lee Hong Nae, all gathered together. 3 had a daunting start together. Kim Min Jae, who confirmed his appearance, was unfortunately unable to participate due to a scheduled schedule, but he added his support.

The cast:

The actors, who were reunited after three years, greeted each other and expressed their affection for the 'Dr. Romantic' series. Han Suk Kyu said, “I want to make Season 3 enjoyable again with you guys. Thank you for making the stage for Season 3,” and greeted the scene with “Master Kim! Master Kim!”. Ahn Hyo Seop, who played Seo Woo Jin, said, “It is an honor to be able to work together once again,” and Lee Sung Kyung, who played Cha Eun Jae, said, “I am fortunate to be able to do a work that many people loved.”

The script reading session:

As soon as the full-scale script reading began, the scene was transformed into a thrilling atmosphere unique to Doldam Hospital. Han Suk Kyu overwhelmed the scene by exuding the charisma of Doldam's eternal mentor and geeky genius doctor Kim Sabu. Ahn Hyo Seop revealed the strong presence of GS specialist Seo Woo Jin, who is now in charge of one axis of the stone wall. Lee Sung Kyung overcame surgery anxiety and focused attention on disassembly as Cha Eun Jae, who grew up as a CS specialist. Meanwhile, 'Dr. Romantic 3' will be broadcast for the first time in April following Taxi Driver 2.

