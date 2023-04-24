Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung and others dazzle in latest group poster for Dr. Romantic 3

SBS has released a group poster for 'Dr. Romantic 3' which features the diligent Doldam squad. In the poster, fans get a glimpse of Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Im Wonhee, So Juyeon, and more. The poster has generated excitement for the upcoming release of the popular medical drama series, which is set to return on April 28th. The good news for fans around the world is that the show will be available on Disney+ globally, ensuring that viewers from various countries can catch up on the latest adventures of the beloved Doldam team.

Following the show’s premiere on April 28, Dr. Romantic 3 will air on a weekly basis every Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Romantic: Synopsis

'Dr. Romantic' is a beloved drama series that depicts the lives of dedicated doctors who work at an underfunded hospital in a rural area. The show has gained a loyal following, and it's set to return for its third season. 'Dr. Romantic' first premiered in 2016. The show depicts the lives of dedicated doctors who work at a rundown hospital in a rural area, led by the enigmatic Dr. Kim. The drama explores the challenges and triumphs faced by the medical staff as they strive to provide quality healthcare to their patients, despite the lack of resources and funding.

Dr. Romantic: Third Season

The upcoming season of Dr. Romantic will feature the same talented cast, including Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, and Jung Ji Ahn, who will reprise their roles as the passionate medical staff. Additionally, the third season will also introduce new cast members to the show.

The upcoming third season will focus on the realization of Dr. Kim's longstanding dream of establishing a regional trauma center. This pivotal storyline is set to be the central theme of the season, as we witness the challenges and triumphs that come with building a trauma center in a rural area. Fans of 'Dr. Romantic' are eagerly anticipating the developments of this storyline, as it promises to be a defining moment in the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did James Corden apologize to BTS after airing BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke episode?