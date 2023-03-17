Han Suk Kyu is back to mend broken hearts in the second poster for the upcoming medical drama Dr. Romantic 3

SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', ahead of its first broadcast in April, released the second teaser poster announcing the comeback of Han Suk Kyu, the eternal mentor of Doldam Hospital.

'Dr. Romantic 3' is a drama depicting the story of a 'real doctor' taking place in a shabby local Doldam Hospital. Season 1 in 2016 and Season 2 in 2020 both exceeded the highest viewership rating of 27%, receiving great love and establishing itself as a representative series in Korea.

The poster:

At the center was Han Suk Kyu's Teacher Kim who silently fulfills his duty with a sense of mission to save patients unconditionally, and the people of Doldam Hospital who meet him and change and grow, left viewers with comfort and resonance. The second teaser poster, which was released, draws attention as it contains the image of Master Kim, who is guarding Doldam Hospital even after three years have passed. The poster copy of 'I hope that I can be comforted once again to those who have lost their way...' arouses viewers' anticipation. In season 3, people are curious about who will visit Doldam Hospital and what stories and episodes will be drawn.

The cast in the new season:

Following Season 2, 'Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 3' has Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, etc. all joined. The strong synergy between director Yoo In-sik and writer Kang Eun Kyung, who are the third best combination known for themselves following seasons 1 and 2, is also a point to look forward to. As much as it returns after 3 years, the evolved Doldam Hospital and the growth of doctors are drawn, and more spectacular stories and events are expected to come to viewers. 'Dr. Romantic 3' will be broadcast for the first time in April.

