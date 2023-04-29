Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer Dr. Romantic 3 kicks off with promising ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, the first episode of SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Dr. Romantic 3', which aired on April 28, recorded 12.7% viewership ratings based on nationwide households. This is higher than the 12.1% viewership rating of the previous episode of Taxi Driver 2', and is the second highest record among all SBS Friday-Saturday drama episode 1 ratings. The viewer ratings in the metropolitan area soared to 13.1%, and the highest viewer rating at the moment soared to 16.1%.

Dr. Romantic 3:

'Dr. Romantic 3' is the story of the heroes of Doldam Hospital, the Doldam Jus, who are united around the geeky genius Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu). In the first episode, the process of opening the 'Regional Trauma Center', a long-time dream of Dr. Kim, unfolded dramatically. The drama which returned after 3 years, conveyed warm emotions by capturing the dedication of medical personnel who put human life first. Actors who play medical workers at Doldam Hospital, including Han Suk Kyu, who hides his real name and plays an eccentric genius doctor called Dr. Kim, stimulated the fantasy in viewers' hearts about a romantic medical worker by showing a flawless ensemble. Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), a couple who started living together for three years, also added fun to seeing them in a sweet appearance.

Episode 1:

The episode depicted the process of treating a North Korean defector's gunshot wound at a new trauma center equipped with state-of-the-art systems at Doldam Hospital. Although he was on vacation, Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu) heard the desperate cry of the gunshot victim's daughter over the phone and headed straight to the scene in a helicopter. Thanks to Dr. Kim, the immediate emergency situation is averted, but the captain refuses to transfer the patient for the second operation, saying that he cannot cause a problem at the time when the inter-Korean working-level talks are being held. Dr. Kim uses a cunning trick to bring patients to the regional trauma center of Doldam Hospital, which has not yet opened.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin tops April Individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kang Daniel follow behind

Advertisement