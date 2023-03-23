Han Suk Kyu talks about Dr. Romantic 3, hopes to deliver comfort and courage

Dr. Romantic is all set to return to viewers with its much-awaited third season next month. The show follows a group of dedicated and benevolent doctors as they look after and treat patients at a worn-out countryside hospital. Actors Han Suk Kyu, ‘Business Proposal’ fame Ahn Hyo Seop, ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’ star Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, and Jung Ji Ahn have been confirmed to reappear on the third season. Dr. Romantic 3 shared a few glimpses of Han Suk Kyu’s character Dr. Kim. The glimpses show Dr. Kim with his on-brand benevolent smile and focused gaze.

The return of Dr. Romantic after almost 3 years has left fans curious as to which doctor will now get the mentorship of Dr. Kim this season. Talking about Dr. Romantic 3, Han Suk Kyu expressed his joy about reuniting with the cast. He also added that he was teamed up with his Doldam family once again. Han Suk Kyu also revealed being well aware of people’s fondness for the show and shared how he had returned with the very same mindset. He then also talked about the enormous number of changes that had taken place since the last season aired. Adding to the latter, he shared that he was hoping the show would become a source of comfort yet again.

Talking about Han Suk Kyu and his role in the show, the production team of Dr. Romantic revealed that Han Suk Kyu’s presence was imperative to the show since it was him who battled various hardships as he became the shield of Doldam Hospital. His reliable yet slightly peculiar character was loved by the viewers.

Dr. Romantic is the story of a humble hospital and its brilliant doctor. As Dr. Kim becomes the shield of the humble Doldam Hospital, he also mentors young doctors like Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung) and Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop). The staff of Doldam Hospital consists of some very dedicated but very different medical professionals. As the staff of Doldam Hospital navigates through its differences, it also manages to save lives and treat people.

