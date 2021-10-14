Han Sun Hwa is set to star in the upcoming slice of life film ‘Letters from Kyoto’

The agency Keyeast announced that Han Sun Hwa will appear in the movie 'Letter from Kyoto'. Han Sun Hwa, who is steadily solidifying her position as an actor through large and small works, took on the role of Il Hye Yeong. She left Yeongdo to pursue her dream, but after a setback in Seoul, she returned to meet her family. She is a character who leaves for Japan with her older sister and younger brother to find a part of her mother's life after losing her husband and raising three sisters.

'Letter from Kyoto' (Director Kim Min Ju ), the 15th feature production research course of the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA), is the first film selected for the 2021 Made In Busan feature film production support project established by the Busan Film Commission. work. Set in Yeongdo, Busan, this movie tells the story of the lives of three daughters who change as they learn about the mother's narrator's past.

'Letter from Kyoto', which has been recognized for the completeness of the scenario for its solid storyline and detailed description of characters, is highly anticipated among KAFA-supported works.

In the JTBC drama 'Undercover', which ended in June, Han Sun Hwa appeared as a human rights lawyer Choi Yun Soo as a young man and showed not only heavy acting skills but also a high synchronization rate with Kim Hyun Joo, leading to a good response.

Then, in the movie 'Street of Movies' (Director Kim Min Geun ), which depicts a breakup couple reunited due to work, he disassembled as a location manager and completed his successful screen lead role, receiving favorable reviews for his sympathetic realistic romance acting. Crime action movie 'Gangneung', which is about to be released in November.

ALSO READ: ‘The Fiery Priest’ star Kim Nam Gil in talks to lead the upcoming action melodrama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the film? Let us know in the comments below