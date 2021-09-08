Han Ye Ri and Yoo Jae Myung are trapped in a living nightmare in the new trailer for ‘Hometown’

On September 8th, tvN released the main trailer for Hometown, starring Han Ye Ri, Yoo Jae Myung and Um Tae Goo as the lead cast. In the trailer, the main cast creates an overwhelming force and unique atmosphere with just a few dialogues, keeping the viewers extremely interested. The first episode will be released on September 22 at 7 PM IST.

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Hometown') is a story of a detective (Yoo Jae-myung) who pursues a series of murders in Saju-si in 1999 and a woman (Han Ye-ri) who is searching for her abducted nephew. A mystery thriller that uncovers the secrets of the worst terrorist in history (Uhm Tae-goo).

In the preview video, a mixtape is played and a mysterious incident begins. After Jo Jung-hyeon's question, "How can I forget?", the police investigating the scene in heavy rain, the swimming pool where Su-gu's body is floating, and the room covered with red blood are unfolding one after another, raising goosebumps from the start. Then, detective Choi Hyung-in said, "It's so terrible that I can't see with my eyes open." He suffers from nightmares, revealing that he is living in pain. Afterwards, detective Choi Hyung-in who faced the disappearance of Jo Jae-young (Lee Re), aunt Jo Jung-hyeon who went looking for his missing nephew Jo Jae-young, and Jo Kyung-ho, a life imprisonment prisoner who seems to be involved in the disappearance of his daughter Jo Jae-young.

The intense force of the three people connected with the disappearance of Jo Jae-young is revealed and overwhelms the viewers. In particular, Jo Kyung-ho, who smiled with a meaningful smile saying, “It’s a very difficult experiment for me to say,” “The beginning of this story is me and you,” and Jo Jung-hyun, who was shocked, saying, “This is what I forgot,” the ending of the trailer was revealed. It raises curiosity about the broadcast that has been occupied. tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Hometown' will premiere on September 22 (Wednesday) at 10:30 pm.

