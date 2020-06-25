The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 teaser: Elisabeth Moss' June continues to rebel against the totalitarian regime

The teaser of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 features Elisabeth Moss' June continuing her rebellion against the totalitarian government. Read on to know more.

The battle is just getting started for Elisabeth Moss' June. The first look at The Handmaid's Tale season 4 is out and it features June continuing her rebellion against the totalitarian regime of Gilead. "I can't rest. Change never comes easy. This war isn't going to win itself," June says in the video. The teaser features the aftermath of June's big mission of getting children out of the clutches of the totalitarian government and to the safety of Canada.

The clip, which gives a sneak-peek into what will happen in the upcoming episodes, also features a few old clips to connect the storyline. "What happens in the next few weeks will determine the future of this country," Commander Lawrence says. The teaser also features Ann Dowd’s Aunt Lydia. “She is out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation. I never allowed myself to see her for what she clearly is: beyond redemption,” she says in the teaser.

Check out the trailer here:

The series is adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood. The Handmaid's Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. The upcoming season of Hulu’s The Handmaid's Tale was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Season 4 will now debut in 2021. Moss, who is also an executive producer on the series, recently told Collider that they have regular meetings about getting back to work, but the makers are still trying to figure out certain precautions and procedures necessary to resume the work. ALSO READ: Homemade Trailer: Kristen Stewart starrer and other short films shot in isolation will leave you impressed

