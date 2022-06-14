The Handmaid's Tale Season 5: First official images reveal the spirit of vengeance in Elisabeth Moss' June

Margaret Atwood's incredibly celebrated novel by the same name. On Monday, fans let out a scream when Hulu announced that the dystopian genius series The Handmaid’s Tale is set to return to the platform for a season 5 on September 14. The OTT platform also unveiled the first official stills from the upcoming season. Directed by Bruce Miller, the series has been adapted from's incredibly celebrated novel by the same name.

Season 4 of the series ended with June, played by highly acclaimed actress Elisabeth Moss , along with the other handmaids putting an end to Joseph Fiennes’ Fred and sending off his finger with his wedding ring on it to his wife in the mail. The new images introduce this very spirit of vengeance as an angry June looks up in one of the stills and in another Yvonne Strahovski, who is taking on the role of Fred’s wife Serena, stands smiling in a black shroud, possibly at her husband's funeral.

For those unversed, the official synopsis for season 5 reads, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence [Bradley Whitford] works with Aunt Lydia [Ann Dowd] as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke [O-T Fagbenle], and Moira [Samira Wiley] fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah [Jordana Blake]."

As for other additional information, for now, it is clear that the season will premiere with two episodes and then follow a weekly release schedule each Wednesday.