Hani shares photos from delightful bridal shower with EXID members ahead of September wedding with fiancé Yang Jae Woong

Hani received an amazing bridal shower from EXID members prior to her autumn wedding. The idol and actress was reported to be tying the knot with her boyfriend Yang Jae Woong which she later personally confirmed. Yang Jae Woong and Hani confirmed their relationship earlier in the summer of 2022. Here are the details.

EXID throws bridal shower for Hani

On June 23, EXID's Hani took to Instagram and shared pictures from her bridal shower with fellow band members. All the members were clad in black against a white background. Hani wrote, 'I am happy that I am an important person to them'. Hani would be exchanging vows with her fiancé Yang Jae Woong in September. Yang Jae Woong is the head of Women’s Jin Hospital in Bucheon. He has appeared on various shows as a health expert and also runs a YouTube channel. The couple has been dating since 2020.

More about EXID and Hani

EXID is a five-member girl group which includes Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin and Jeonghwa. Shinsadong Tiger and AB Entertainment worked together and formed this group. EXID made their debut in February 2012 with Whoz That Girl. They show to fame with their song Up Down which was released in 2014. The song quickly went viral and is considered one of the most iconic K-pop songs.

Hani is the vocalist of EXID. She made her debut as a part of the group in 2012. The idol is also a popular actress. She kicked off her acting career in 2020 with the drama XX. She has also starred in dramas like You Raise Me Up, Idol: The Coup, Hit the Spot and more. Her latest appearance was in the 2023 drama Call It Love. She has also played the main role in the 2020 film Young Adult Matters.

