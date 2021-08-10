Hani, Yoon Shi Yoon and Park Ki Woong to share a complicated relationship in upcoming quirky Wave mini series

'You Raise Me Up' (written by Mo Ji-hye and directed by Kim Jang-han) revolves around the 30-year-old Do Yong-sik who has masculine health issues and meets his first love as a urologist. It is a quirky and lively comedy drama that stands tall as the main character of life after reunion.

It is not enough that Do Yong-sik (Yoon Shi Yoon) failed the civil service exams over and over again, and his self-esteem has bottomed out because of the abnormal signs of masculine health. And Yiru-da (Hani), who used to brag about her 'nice' first love in order to suppress her shameless boyfriend (Park Ki Woong), will meet again as her own patient. The point of watching this drama is to see whether a relationship that leads to an unwelcome coincidence can rebuild the wounded self-esteem and pride of the two of them.

The teaser poster, released on August 9, conveys the charm of the free-spirited work through the metaphor of 'shrimp', which is getting more lively. The cry of the crooked shrimp, “I'm tired of standing up!”, catches the eye as if it represents Yongsik's desperate mentality, while another shrimp, which stands upright as if he had swallowed seawater, is a song about Yongsik, who regains his lost vitality. It makes you look forward to the crazy turns this refreshing drama will take.

Wave said, "Please look forward to the sexy and lively growth period of young people who 'stand tall' proudly as the protagonists of love and life through Wave's original drama 'You Raise Me Up', which will expand the spectrum with content that pursues diversity in materials and genres." requested

The first episode of 'You Raise Me Up' starring Yoon Si Yoon, Hani and Park Ki Woong will be released exclusively on Wave on August 31st.

