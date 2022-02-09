Hansal Mehta announces new series Scoop inspired by Jigna Vora's prison memoir; Karishma Tanna to headline.

After the success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta is once more entering the long-form entertainment format and tying up with Netflix for his next series. The filmmaker announced his new series titled Scoop inspired by the biographical book from journalist Jigna Vora, ‘Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison’.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Scoop will see Karishma Tanna in the lead role playing journalist Jigna Vora. The character drama will see Karishma as the ambitious crime journalist Jagruti Pathak. However, her world comes crashing down ​when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan.

The series recently went on floors and started shooting, under the production company, Matchbox Shots. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Hansal Mehta said Vora's book made him bring the story to the audience.

He said, "Reading Jigna Vora’s book - ‘Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. We’ve already begun filming and I’m excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix. Great stories can only benefit from a service that can make it reach a wider set of audience, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe."

Mehta further added, "With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis."

