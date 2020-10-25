Hansal Mehta's much loved show Scam 1992's IMDb rating stocks high up, beats Breaking Bad and Chernobyl

The universal IMDb rating has some of the world's most-loved television shows ranked high with only a few shows making the 9.0 cut. Read on to know where Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story stands.

Hansal Mehta's latest show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has taken social media by storm in the last few days. The show which revolves around the life of stock broker Harshad Mehta has been a huge hit among the audiences. The cast of the show also has received attention from all quarters and have been hailed for their performances. Now, the latest cherry on the cake is the web series IMDb rating.

The universal rating has some of the world's most-loved television shows ranked high with only a few shows making the 9.0 cut. And some of the most top-rated shows are Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones and Chernobyl among others. However, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 has now made the cut.

Turns out, Scam 1992 has received a staggering response and now stands at a rating of 9.6. As per reports, as many as 16,000 voted 10-star for the show taking its average rating to 9.6. Currently, around 27,000 people have voted for the show which is based on the real life of stock broker Harshad Mehta. Breaking Bad stands at 9.5 and Chernobyl stands at 9.4 despite being rated by lakhs of people worldwide.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story is adapted from Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. The show stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan among others.

