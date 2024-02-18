Hanteo Music Awards 2023 Day 1 Winners List: VIVIZ, TEMPEST, and more grab nods

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards first night on February 17, 2024, was indeed an eventful one. The inauguration ceremony was held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul and was attended by many popular K-pop bands and soloists. Amongst the multiple awards, some major young K-pop groups like Kep1er, VIVIZ, TEMPEST, and Billlie had some big wins on the first day.

Check out the full list of the winners from the 31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 1

Winners of Day 1 Hanteo Music Awards 2023

Hanteo Choice K-Pop Female Artist: Billlie

Hanteo Choice K-Pop Male Artist: VANNER

Favorite Vocal Performance: Kim Jae Hwan

Popular Solo Artist: Jeong Dong Won

Popular Performance Group: VIVIZ

Favorite Band Performance: LUCY

Special Award - Band: Xdinary Heroes

Favorite Crossover Group: Libelante

Popular Global Group: Kep1er

Emerging Artist: VIVIZ, TEMPEST

Special Award - Virtual Artist: PLAVE

Blooming Star: JUST B

Special Award - Trot: Young Tak

Post-Generation: Lee Chan Won

WhosFandom Award: Lim Young Woong’s Fandom Hero Generation

31st Hanteo Music Awards performers

This award show is one of the most popular events in the Korean Music Industry. Each year, fans of the nominees hold their breath in anticipation. This year also, for the 31st installment of the Hanteo Music Awards, the initial line-up was star-studded with popular K-pop groups ready to set the stage on fire. On the first night, Daybreak, Viviz, Plave, Kep1er, Billlie, Lucy, TEMPEST, Vanner, Just B, Libelante, Jeong Dong Won, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Chan Won, and DJ Vandal captivated fans. As for the day 2 performance schedule, ATEEZ, NCT 127, NCT Dream, ZEROBASEONE, TripleS, Aespa, KISS OF LIFE, YB, 8Turn, and Parc Jae Jung rocked the stage.

The performances sparked excitement amongst the K-pop groups’ fans

K-pop sensational group BTS, BLACKPINK, Dreamcatcher, Red Velvet, STRAY KIDS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, IVE, SEVENTEEN, and more were bestowed with prestigious awards at Hanteo Music Awards’ previous installments.

31st Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 brief

Day 2 of the 31st Hanteo Music Awards kicked off at 7 pm KST on February 18. The final winners for four Daesangs (Grand Prizes) and Bonsangs (Main Awards) were announced shortly after, where BTS’s Jimin, Jungkook, and V, Stray kids, IVE, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, Aespa, ZEROBASEONE, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, KISS OF LIFE, RIIZE, and more were crowned with multiple grand recognitions.

