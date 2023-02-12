Hanteo Music Awards Day 1, Day 2 Winner List: BTS wins big, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, TEMPEST show global scale
The 2022 Hanteo Music Awards were held on February 10 and 11, 2023 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hanteo Global. Here’s a list of who took home the trophies.
Hanteo Music Awards’ first in-person event took place over two days on February 10 and 11. Held in commemoration of Hanteo Global’s 30th anniversary, it saw attendance from K-pop’s best at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. S.E.S.’s Eugene, CIX’s Hyunsuk, and EPEX’s Baekseung acted as the hosts for the 1st day while Eugene was joined by Shin Dong Yup on the 2nd day with the other two younger stars staying back with their groups.
2022 Hanteo Music Awards Performers
Day 1 saw performances from Billllie, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, Everglow, Jeong Dong Won, Just B, KANGDANIEL, Kim Ho Joong, LUCY, STAYC, TAN, TRI.BE, VERIVERY, We Dem Boyz, WEi, Younha, and Yuju. Meanwhile, Day 2 saw performances from NCT DREAM, Youngtak, fromis_9, Dreamcatcher, CIX, EPEX, Choi Ye Na, Kep1er, TNX, TEMPEST, cignature, BE’O, and OMEGA X.
Here’s the full list of winners from both nights:
Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Day 1
Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, KANGDANIEL, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Hojoong, NCT 127, Stray Kids
Special Award (Trot): Kim Hojoong
Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok Hoon
Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju
Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet
Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY
New Hallyu Star Award: TAN
Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B
Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong Won, EVERGLOW
Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY
Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi
Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Day 2
Global Artist – All Continents: BTS
Global Artist – Asia: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Global Artist – Europe: THE BOYZ
Global Artist – Oceania: MONSTA X
Global Artist – Africa: BTS’s Jin
Global Artist – South America: BLACKPINK
Global Artist – North America: Dreamcatcher
Global Artist – China: SF9
Global Artist – Japan: Stray Kids
Global Rising Artist – China: TEMPEST
Global Rising Artist – Japan: TEMPEST
Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9
Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er
Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST
WhosFandom Award: BTS
Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na
Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O
Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony
Blooming Star Award: cignature
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong
Daesang:
Best Artist: BTS
Best Album: NCT DREAM
Best Song: BTS
Best Performance: Stray Kids
