Hanteo Music Awards Day 1, Day 2 Winner List: BTS wins big, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, TEMPEST show global scale

Hanteo Music Awards’ first in-person event took place over two days on February 10 and 11. Held in commemoration of Hanteo Global’s 30th anniversary, it saw attendance from K-pop’s best at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. S.E.S.’s Eugene, CIX’s Hyunsuk, and EPEX’s Baekseung acted as the hosts for the 1st day while Eugene was joined by Shin Dong Yup on the 2nd day with the other two younger stars staying back with their groups.



Day 1 saw performances from Billllie, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, Everglow, Jeong Dong Won, Just B, KANGDANIEL, Kim Ho Joong, LUCY, STAYC, TAN, TRI.BE, VERIVERY, We Dem Boyz, WEi, Younha, and Yuju. Meanwhile, Day 2 saw performances from NCT DREAM, Youngtak, fromis_9, Dreamcatcher, CIX, EPEX, Choi Ye Na, Kep1er, TNX, TEMPEST, cignature, BE’O, and OMEGA X.

Here’s the full list of winners from both nights:

Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Day 1



Bonsang (Main Award): STAYC, KANGDANIEL, aespa, BLACKPINK, Kim Hojoong, NCT 127, Stray Kids

Special Award (Trot): Kim Hojoong

Special Award (Ballad): Younha, Lee Seok Hoon

Trend Award (Top Trending Artist): Yuju

Trend Award (Generation Icon): Red Velvet

Trend Award (Focus Star): VERIVERY

New Hallyu Star Award: TAN

Blooming Star Award: TRI.BE, BLANK2Y, BLITZERS, JUST B

Post Generation Award: Jeong Dong Won, EVERGLOW

Blooming Band Performer Award: LUCY

Emerging Artist Award: Billlie, WEi

Winners Of Hanteo Music Awards 2022 Day 2



Global Artist – All Continents: BTS

Global Artist – Asia: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Global Artist – Europe: THE BOYZ

Global Artist – Oceania: MONSTA X

Global Artist – Africa: BTS’s Jin

Global Artist – South America: BLACKPINK

Global Artist – North America: Dreamcatcher

Global Artist – China: SF9

Global Artist – Japan: Stray Kids

Global Rising Artist – China: TEMPEST

Global Rising Artist – Japan: TEMPEST

Post Generation Award: CIX, fromis_9

Rookie of the Year (Female): NewJeans, Kep1er

Rookie of the Year (Male): TNX, TEMPEST

WhosFandom Award: BTS

Trend Award (Wannabe Icon): Choi Ye Na

Special Award (Hip Hop): BE’O

Emerging Artist Award: EPEX, P1Harmony

Blooming Star Award: cignature

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): BTS, NCT DREAM, (G)I-DLE, TXT, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Young Tak, Lim Young Woong

Daesang:

Best Artist: BTS

Best Album: NCT DREAM

Best Song: BTS

Best Performance: Stray Kids