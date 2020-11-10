Happiest Season Trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis prep for complicated Christmas in LGBTQ rom com

With the Holiday season almost on us, the trailer of Happiest Season was released. The movie stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the lead with not so easy Christmas in the making.

It is the season to be jolly but for Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, Christmas is going to be more than just a fun affair in their upcoming movie Happiest Season. The duo star plays a lesbian couple in the LGBTQ rom-com and the trailer was recently released. As revealed in the trailer, Abby (Stewart) and Harper (Davis) are set to head to Harper's home for Christmas. An excited Abby is eager to meet her girlfriend's parents. However, as they reach the destination, she learns that Harper's family is unaware of her sexual orientation.

"This is Harper’s orphan friend, Abby," her mother introduces the "friend" to the family. As the trailer unfolds, we watch the Abby struggle with the secret that bars her from being identified as Harper's girlfriend. It also teases a heartwarming bond between Abby and her gay friend John, played by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy. As the curtains close on the trailer, Abby and Harper's relationship undergoes an intense phase where Abby, presumingly urging Harper to come out of the closet when the latter breaks down to say, "I’m scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them."

Watch the Happiest Season trailer below:

Apart from Kristine, Mackenzie and Dan, Happiest Season also stars Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Ana Gasteyer, Jake McDorman, and Michelle Buteau. The movie will release on Hulu on November 25.

