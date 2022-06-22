‘Happiness’, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ & more: Which is your favourite thriller drama of 2022?

‘Happiness’ is set in the near future where a high-rise apartment building has been newly constructed in the big city. The apartment building has residents from diverse backgrounds, but a new infectious disease breaks out. Because of the outbreak, the high-rise apartment is sealed off. The residents struggle to survive, while stricken with fear and distrust of others.

Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) is a member of a special police squad. She is decisive, determined, and does not easily get rattled. She is excited to move into her new apartment, but, as soon as moves there, she faces a crisis. Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) is a detective. He is smart and honest. For a long time, he has held romantic feelings for Yoon Sae Bom. They graduated from the same high school. Jung Yi Hyun struggles to protect Yoon Sae Bom and other people.

Han Tae Seok (Jo Woo Jin) is a lieutenant colonel and belongs to the health service command. He holds a key on the infectious disease outbreak.

