‘Happiness’ star Han Hyo Joo tests positive for COVID-19; Upcoming movie ‘Believer 2’ filming comes to a halt

According to her agency BH Entertainment on July 21, Han Hyo Joo was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the 20th and is self-isolating. As a result, the filming of the Netflix movie ‘Believer 2', which Han Hyo Joo is scheduled to appear in, has been postponed. It is known that filming for the Disney+ drama 'Moving' has already been completed.

'Believer 2' is a crime action movie depicting a breathtaking war between 'Won Ho' and 'Rak' who are still chasing Mr. Lee's organization after a bloody battle at Yongsan Station, 'Rak' who has disappeared, and 'Brian' who reappeared in front of them and a new character, 'Wang Geom'. The cast includes Han Hyo Joo, Jo Jin Woong, and Cha Seung Won.

Han Hyo Joo is a South Korean film and television actress, model and singer. She is best known for her leading roles in television series such as ‘Heaven & Earth’ (2007), ‘Iljimae’ (2008), ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘Dong Yi’ (2010), ‘W’ (2016), as well as the films ‘Masquerade’ (2012), which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all-time, ‘Cold Eyes’ (2013), for which she won Best Actress at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards, ‘Love 911’ (2012), ‘The Beauty Inside’ (2015).

In 2021, Han Hyo Joo acted as a member of a counter-terrorist squad in the apocalyptic thriller drama ‘Happiness’, starring opposite Park Hyung Sik. Directed by Ahn Gil Ho, the drama depicted class discrimination, conflicting human desires and the struggle for survival amongst a group of house-owners in an apartment in Korea due to a mysterious virus outbreak that threatens the livelihood of the inhabitants in a city.

In 2022, she stars alongside Kang Ha Neul and Lee Kwang Soo in ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’, the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster ‘The Pirates’. She plays the role of Hae-rang, the captain of the pirate ship. The film marks her return to Korean cinema after 4 years since ‘Illang: The Wolf Brigade’.

