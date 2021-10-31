Happiness Teaser OUT: Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo & Jo Woo Jin don’t know what to make of a new deadly disease

Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo & Jo Woo Jin dare a new occurrence in their town. As Jung Yi Hyun, Yoon Sae Beom and Han Tae Suk respectively take up the challenge to get to the end of a trying period.

tvN’s upcoming drama has revealed the teaser for the first episode of its upcoming apocalyptic thriller ‘Happiness’. The teaser shows Yoon Sae Beom taking cautious steps towards a suspicious room that appears to be empty. She is manhandled by a person dressed in an officer’s clothes but has turned violent and unresponsive. She is a clever and decisive detective from the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit who is determined to solve the disease’s mystery.

A violent crimes detective, Jung Yi Hyun talks about a murderous dream of a person while Yoon Sae Beom asks how did he catch the officer without a gun to which he replies with a smile saying, “I convinced him with my words.”

Han Tae Suk, the Armed Forces Medical Command officer chooses his words about the disease calling it a variant of the virus that affects the brain which his fellow officers cannot believe it. Time and again the team’s lives are put in danger as they come in close proximity of the infected patients who have turned hostile.

As Han Tae Suk warns them off that one wrong move could change the future in an instant. But Yoon Sae Beom is positive and hopeful of a better tomorrow. Check out the episode 1 preview below.

‘Happiness’ will air its first episode on November 5 at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST).

